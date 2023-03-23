Cape Fear Foodie: Something Old, Something New

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Something old, something new...no this isn’t a post about marriage, though wedding season is quickly approaching for Southeastern North Carolina. Instead, I’ve combined two short reviews into one, with one of Wilmington’s oldest restaurants and one of it’s newest. We will start with a fan favorite of the Port City, then move onto a new spot boasting what might be one of my favorite sandwiches in town.

First off, I finally (yes, after nearly 4 years) checked the Dixie Grill off my list. The restaurant has been opened since the early 1900s, possibly even longer. Given the food on offer, it’s pretty clear why it’s been around for so long. Located along Market Street in downtown Wilmington, the Dixie Grill has an eccentric vibe when you enter. However, some fresh renovations won’t strip away the historic patina developed over decades of good times and tasty food.

I stopped by for brunch, though they are open for lunch and dinner as well (and drinks are available too). After scoping out a menu chock-full of comfort food and breakfast classics, I settled on the Dixie Benedict. This thing is an amalgamation of Southern breakfast staples and not your typical benedict. An open faced biscuit, topped with fried green tomatoes, scrambled (not poached) eggs, and vidalia onion gravy. I swapped out the onion gravy for sausage gravy and went with home fries as the side. Each bite was an endorphin rush and simply blissful. Needless to say, I ate it all.

Not your typical eggs benedict, the Dixie Benedict boasts a biscuit, fried green tomatoes, scrambled eggs, and gravy. (WECT)

My friend pined for something a little more exotic, the Huevos Verduras. A pile of sautéed vegetables, topped with cheese, eggs, and served with black beans, sour cream, salsa, and seasoned tortilla chips. I didn’t steal a bite from her because she devoured her plate as well.

Essentially a plate of vegetables and eggs, the dish comes with black beans, sour cream, salsa, and seasoned tortilla chips. (WECT)

In one visit the Dixie Grill quickly became a favorite for brunch downtown, though I have to experience dinner as well. This place is a Wilmington institution, and a must-stop for visitors and neighbors alike (just don’t wait 4 years like someone I know...). I’ll be sure to report back when I make my return trip.

Now to something new, everyone give a warm welcome to Fox’s Hole in the Wall. What was once CRUST along Princess Street, the owners took their former business and reinvented it. A welcoming space that is sure to be a big hit as the weather turns, Fox’s has a beautiful bar, TVs for sports, and a portrait of “The Most Interesting Man in the World” (of Dos Equis fame). My visit here reminded me of a tasteful man cave (in the best way possible).

Starting with the appetizer menu, I looked over fried calamari, “Big Wes’ Little Wieners” (smoke jalapeno and cheddar sausage, deep fried in an empanada crust and served with chimichurri), but settled on “Junk in the Trunk.” It’s a unique take on your typical cheese fries, with curly fries, demi-glace, and cheese sauce. You can add a chopped burger patty as well, though the plate was just fine as is.

An appetizer of seasoned curly fries, drizzled with demi-glace and cheese sauce, you can take it up a notch with a chopped smash burger patty. (WECT)

Fox’s has a host of behemoth sandwiches, from smash burgers, to a “Sunday Savior” chicken sandwich (a clever nod to a certain restaurant’s reluctance to open on Sunday), and even a riff on a classic Indiana fried pork sandwich. Though the real star of the show is the “Boston Beef,” a New England-style roast beef sandwich, piled high with aged, thinly sliced roast beef on a fresh kaiser roll. I opted to “Back it Up,” and the crew slathered BBQ sauce, mayonnaise, and American cheese on this mouthwatering mound of meat.

This behemoth sandwich hails from Boston, but has found a welcome home in Wilmington. Piled high with thinly shaved, aged beef, the Boston Beef has several options to pack on the flavor. (WECT)

It’s probably not for everyone as the roasted beef can appear raw (though it isn’t), I thought it was delicious. With every bite I would sit the sandwich down (you can choose between a half or full pound, I went with the half) and say “that’s it, I can’t take another bite,” then find myself woofing down another chunk. I thought it was sublime and unlike anything I have had before.

Fox’s Hole in the Wall has plenty of craft cocktails, wine, and beer on hand, and seems like a place that will quickly become a favorite drinking spot for locals. It’s no frills, creative bar food and I’m already making plans to swing back by. Maybe a “Something Old, Something New 2.0″ post is on tap?

IF YOU GO:

Dixie Grill is located at 116 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Fox’s Hole in the Wall is located at 124 Princess St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Do you recommend a restaurant? Or know of a best kept secret that you want the rest of the Cape Fear to know about? Shoot me an email at corey.preece@gray.tv and I would love to feature your selection. Cheers!

