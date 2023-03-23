Cape Fear Craft Beer Week Returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The start of Spring brings flowers, warmer weather, and the return of Cape Fear Craft Beer Week.

The 10-day celebration of all things craft beer is hosted by the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance and will run from March 24 to April 2. The CFCBA aims to make Southeastern North Carolina a craft beer destination, similar to the Asheville area in the western part of the state. To help accomplish that, breweries and bottle shops throughout the area will once again offer special releases and events to showcase the local craft beer industry.

The week is anchored by two events: the Ultimate Brewing Championship to kick things off, and the best food and beer pairing event along the coast titled Craft and Cuisine.

The Ultimate Brewing Championship is Friday, March 24 at the Hannah Block USO in downtown Wilmington. It’s a wrestling-themed competition between 18 local breweries, each making a custom beer with unusual ingredients. The winner will be chosen by the public, not a three-count pin.

Craft and Cuisine returns at the North Carolina Aquarium at Ft. Fisher on Saturday, April 1. It’s an absolute must for any foodie and craft beer lover, as 20 local chefs will pair with local and regional breweries to marry a small plate with a craft creation. I attended last year (and plan on doing so this year) and was blown away by the quality of the food, beer, and overall atmosphere of this top-class beer and food festival.

Those are just a couple of highlights of the week, as the CFCBA, the American Red Cross of Eastern NC, and WECT team up for the ILM Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive on Wednesday, March 29. The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aloft Hotel in downtown Wilmington, and for each donation of blood, donors will receive a token to use at their favorite local brewery. The most popular brewery will win this life-saving “Battle.”

You can also win a trip to the greatest beer fest on Earth, Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. Look for a QR code at participating breweries, and for each $5 donation to NourishNC, you gain an entry for this incredible giveaway. While you’re at it, try the CFCBA collaboration beer with NourishNC, “Future Fuel.” The beer will be on draft and in cans at locations throughout the area.

Put it all together, and it’s the most exciting week of the year for craft beer lovers in Southeastern North Carolina. Tickets to the Ultimate Brewing Championship and Craft and Cuisine events can be found at https://capefearcraftbeerweek.com/.

No matter how you celebrate Cape Fear Craft Beer Week, help save a life, donate to a good cause, and raise a glass for the brewers and craft beer industry workers in our community.

