CAM to host free writing and art class for cancer patients and survivors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum has announced a free six-week creative writing and artmaking class for current Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute patients and cancer survivors.

The class will run from April 17 to May 22; no experience is necessary.

“Sessions will open with an expressive writing component led by Lorraine Perry, founder of the Healing Arts program at NHRMC, and an art activity will be led by artist Donna Moore. This project is funded through a grant from the Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation,” states a CAM news release.

CAM hopes the program will provide a distraction from pain and decrease anxiety, depression and low self-esteem in cancer patients.

“We are honored to be able to support cancer patients and survivors on their journey through this class, which focuses on the healing power of art as a means of stress reduction,” said CAM Deputy Director Heather Wilson.

You can learn more about Art Enhances Health or register by reaching out at lifelonglearning@cameronartmuseum.org or 910-726-9486.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.