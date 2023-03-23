Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Calabash firefighters respond to large excavator fire

Calabash firefighters respond to a fire on Thursday, March 23
Calabash firefighters respond to a fire on Thursday, March 23(Calabash Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Calabash firefighters fought a large excavator fire on Thursday, March 23 at around 1 p.m.

According to a post from the Calabash Fire Department, the fire was located at the 200 block of Thomasboro Road and caused extensive damage to the excavator.

A CFD representative says the fire is still under investigation, but they haven’t found anything suspicious.

Crews extinguished the fire, and nobody was injured.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrance Benbow with his mother Becky LaSalle
Family files lawsuit against first responders for fatal wreck during chase in 2022
Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Marc Tyler Brinson
Police arrest man accused of possessing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation

Latest News

The Town of Burgaw will host a public input session Tuesday, March 28, to creating a set of...
Burgaw accepting public input on murals
Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
The increased eligibility would take affect after the state budget is approved.
NC General Assembly passes Medicaid expansion bill; governor expected to sign
Health internship program for students and graduates expands to local area