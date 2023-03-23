Calabash firefighters respond to large excavator fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Calabash firefighters fought a large excavator fire on Thursday, March 23 at around 1 p.m.

According to a post from the Calabash Fire Department, the fire was located at the 200 block of Thomasboro Road and caused extensive damage to the excavator.

A CFD representative says the fire is still under investigation, but they haven’t found anything suspicious.

Crews extinguished the fire, and nobody was injured.

