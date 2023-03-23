Senior Connect
American Legion posts hosting ‘Be the One’ seminar to teach signs of mental health issues

“Be The One” is an initiative to encourage family members, veterans, servicemembers and others to take action when they believe a veteran needs help.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Addiction, depression and PTSD are some issues that veterans may deal with after their service.

American Legion posts around the country are teaming up for the “Be the One” campaign to assist veterans who may find themselves battling mental health issues.

“Be The One” is an initiative to encourage American Legion family members, veterans, servicemembers and others to take action when they believe a veteran needs help.

American Legion Post 68 in Leland is partnering with Post 550 in Shallotte for a seminar on Thursday, March 23. It will provide resources for anyone with mental health issues, specifically suicidal thoughts.

The event is taking place at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 550 in Shallotte at 253 Holden Beach Road.

In 2020, there were about 6,000 veteran suicides in the country, 200 of which occurred in North Carolina.

Veterans Affairs data from 2020 indicates that approximately 16.8 veterans die by suicide every day.

That’s why groups like the American Legion are leading a nationwide effort to reduce the number and encourage others to “Be the One” to take a stand.

“One of the important things that will be shown in this seminar are the signs of someone that may be on the edge and if you can recognize the signs of danger, you can help them,” said Carl Votik, post commander at American Legion Post 550.

John Hacker, the commander at American Legion Post 68, says it’s past time to take a stand.

He served in the Vietnam War and had a friend come to him who was struggling with his mental health. Days later his friend took his life, and ever since, Hacker hasn’t given up on trying to save others.

“He showed up to my house on his way home, he was from New Jersey. He’s on his way back home and he just didn’t know what to do. The advice I gave him, today it probably would have been shameful. But in those days, we didn’t care. We didn’t want anybody to know what we were doing. When I found out he committed suicide, I was devastated,” said Hacker.

If you or anyone you know needs assistance, there’s a 24/7 veteran crisis hotline available. The phone number is 988, then press the number 1. You can find more information on the Veterans Crisis Line website.

