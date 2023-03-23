Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to distribute 800 free trees at event

Approximately 800 three-to-five-gallon container trees are available to the public
Approximately 800 three-to-five-gallon container trees are available to the public
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will host a giveaway event on Saturday, April 1, at the Texas Roadhouse in Wilmington.

According to the announcement, 800 three-to-five-gallon container trees are available to the public. Each attendee can receive two trees, and organizers stress that their supply will go quickly.

Texas Roadhouse is located at 230 Eastwood Road. The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. and will run until noon or until supplies run out.

Three-gallon trees available include:

  • Armstrong red maple
  • Brandywine red maple
  • October Glory red maple
  • Northern red oak
  • Swamp white oak
  • White oak
  • Willow oak
  • Muskogee crape myrtle
  • Natchez crape myrtle
  • Scarlet crape myrtle

Five-gallon trees available will include:

  • Armstrong red maple
  • River birch
  • Nuttall oak

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrance Benbow with his mother Becky LaSalle
Family files lawsuit against first responders for fatal wreck during chase in 2022
Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Marc Tyler Brinson
Police arrest man accused of possessing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation

Latest News

The Riverfront Farmers Market
Riverfront Farmers’ Market to celebrate 20th anniversary at first event of the year
Free items, such as allergy medication, first aid supplies, vitamins and cough and cold...
Free OTC medication event to take place this weekend in Wilmington
Proceeds will benefit POP’s programs and work, including eco-education programs, research and...
Plastic Ocean Project to host ‘For the Ocean Gala’ this weekend
Free items, such as allergy medication, first aid supplies, vitamins and cough and cold...
Free OTC medication event to take place this weekend in Wilmington