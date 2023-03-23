Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to distribute 800 free trees at event
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will host a giveaway event on Saturday, April 1, at the Texas Roadhouse in Wilmington.
According to the announcement, 800 three-to-five-gallon container trees are available to the public. Each attendee can receive two trees, and organizers stress that their supply will go quickly.
Texas Roadhouse is located at 230 Eastwood Road. The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. and will run until noon or until supplies run out.
Three-gallon trees available include:
- Armstrong red maple
- Brandywine red maple
- October Glory red maple
- Northern red oak
- Swamp white oak
- White oak
- Willow oak
- Muskogee crape myrtle
- Natchez crape myrtle
- Scarlet crape myrtle
Five-gallon trees available will include:
- Armstrong red maple
- River birch
- Nuttall oak
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.