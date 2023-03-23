Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to distribute 800 free trees at event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will host a giveaway event on Saturday, April 1, at the Texas Roadhouse in Wilmington.

According to the announcement, 800 three-to-five-gallon container trees are available to the public. Each attendee can receive two trees, and organizers stress that their supply will go quickly.

Texas Roadhouse is located at 230 Eastwood Road. The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. and will run until noon or until supplies run out.

Three-gallon trees available include:

Armstrong red maple

Brandywine red maple

October Glory red maple

Northern red oak

Swamp white oak

White oak

Willow oak

Muskogee crape myrtle

Natchez crape myrtle

Scarlet crape myrtle

Five-gallon trees available will include:

Armstrong red maple

River birch

Nuttall oak

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.