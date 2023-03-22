Senior Connect
West Brunswick High School student returns home days after being hit in front of school

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The West Brunswick High School student who was hit by a car in front of the school was released from the hospital over the weekend, a representative with Brunswick County Schools said Wednesday, March 22.

“I’m happy to report that the WBHS has been released from the hospital and returned home on Saturday. The WBHS Principal said that he has been in daily contact with the father and that students, teachers, and counselors have been in contact with the student,” the representative stated.

