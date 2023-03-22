Wave Transit to host bus ‘storytime’ rides for children

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit is scheduled to host “Storytime on the Bus” at three New Hanover County public libraries in the coming weeks.

“Ride the WAVE while you enjoy storytime! These free 20-minute bus rides are for children ages 6 and younger and their caregivers,” stated the announcement from New Hanover County Public Library.

The first ride will take place at 10:30 a.m. on March 28 at the Pleasure Island Library Branch, located at 1401 N Lake Park Blvd. #72 in Carolina Beach.

On March 30, the bus will be at the Pine Valley Library Branch, located at 3802 College Road in Wilmington. Rides are scheduled to begin at 10:30 and 11 a.m.

The final storytimes will take place on April 18 at 10:30 and 11 a.m. at the Northeast Library Branch, located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington.

Those interested in participating will need to register in advance. Registration can be completed through the NHCPL event calendar.

