Veterans to be honored at Battleship NC for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Through a massive Save Our Ship campaign, the Battleship North Carolina was bought and has been berthed across from the Wilmington waterfront since 1961.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lower Cape Fear LifeCare will honor Vietnam veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Wednesday, March 29 at the USS Battleship North Carolina.

The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event will include battleship tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a brief appreciation program at noon.

“One of the things we see at end of life in Veterans is a need to be honored and appreciated for their service to our country,” Jason Clamme, director of community engagement, said. “Many times, service members carry guilt for actions they may have taken during wartime. Our Vet-to-Vet Volunteer program aims to help meet the special needs of Veterans at this time in their lives and ensure they feel their service is appreciated.”

Vietnam veterans will receive free admission to the Battleship North Carolina, while guests of veterans will pay a reduced admission fee.

For more information on Lower Cape Fear Life Care, visit their website here.

