Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

US is revamping organ transplant system

The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. is modernizing and reforming its organ transplant system.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network will have a new data dashboard.

The focus of the overhaul is accountability and transparency.

The data dashboard will provide details about individual transplant centers, organ retrievals and waitlists.

The nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the national system, has been criticized for its handling of organs, long waitlists and deaths among patients.

More than 100,000 Americans are on the waitlist for a new organ, and about 6,000 Americans die each year waiting for one.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Tequilla Lea Pierce (top left), Kenneth Destone Merritt (top right), and Benjamin Allen Bailey...
Three arrested on drug charges after driver accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase
A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.
One hospitalized with critical injuries after house fire near Supply
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Logan Lomboy
Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long; school responds

Latest News

A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day
FILE - Denny and Myra Lacoste have run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria -- a...
Beloved nutria allowed to stay with adopted family