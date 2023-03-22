Two passengers in state auditor’s car face charges after December crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Raleigh police have arrested two people in the North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s car during a December crash.

WRAL reports that Jonah Mendys, 26, is charged with obstructing justice and passenger failure to give information.

Ryan McGuirt, 29, is charged with obstructing justice and accessory after the fact.

Wood crashed her state-owned Toyota Camry on Dec. 8, documents show. She is due in court on Thursday afternoon for a misdemeanor charge of hit-and-run resulting in property damage after the crash on Salisbury Street near Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh.

Public records state McGuirt “did unlawfully and willfully delay a criminal investigation by assisting Beth Ann Wood, the driver, in fleeing the scene of a reportable accident by assisting her to a parking lot and transporting her away in a white Toyota Tacoma truck that is his personal property, transporting her away from the scene.”

