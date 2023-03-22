Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says

Bland Richter Law Firm announced that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is now considering Stephen Smith’s death a homicide.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bland Richter Law Firm announced that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is now considering Stephen Smith’s death a homicide.

Bland Richter co-founder Eric Bland said SLED Chief Mark Keel gave him the update during a phone call on Tuesday. Bland added that Keel said SLED is committed to combining efforts and resources as the state moves forward with exhuming Smith’s Body.

SLED confirmed that the phone call happened, adding that they have been and will continue investigating Smith’s death as a homicide.

“We have a chance to right eight years of wrongs, and we intend to do just that,” said Bland.

Earlier this month, Smith’s mother started a GoFundMe to raise money for an independent autopsy on Smith’s body.

The 19-year-old was found dead in Hampton County in 2015 by a passing driver. The Coroner later ruled his death as the result of a hit-and-run. However, the cause and circumstances of Smith’s mysterious death have been debated, even among law enforcement agencies.

SLED reopened the investigation into Smith’s death in 2021, citing new evidence that was uncovered while investigating the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

“SLED officials have revealed that they did not need to exhume Stephen Smith’s body to convince them that his death was a homicide.” Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a joint statement. “However, they will be present and participate in any exhumation of Stephen’s body to gather more evidence. We are committed to finding out what really happened, and getting the peace and justice the Smith family deserves.”

According to Bland, SLED officials also said they were waiting until Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial ended to make this announcement because of their concern that witnesses would not be as forthcoming. Bland stated that SLED has reportedly been dedicating more resources to Smith’s case since the conclusion of the trial.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact SLED at 803-737-9000 and ask for investigative services.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Tequilla Lea Pierce (top left), Kenneth Destone Merritt (top right), and Benjamin Allen Bailey...
Three arrested on drug charges after driver accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase
A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.
One hospitalized with critical injuries after house fire near Supply
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Logan Lomboy
“We would not sacrifice our culture:” Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long

Latest News

Several books are permanently off shelves in some Pender county schools’ libraries after a...
Seven books pulled from four schools in Pender County
The House Commerce Committee voted on Tuesday for the measure, which if enacted would open wide...
Sports wagering getting 2nd chance in North Carolina House
Raw Video: Two vehicles with flashing blue lights involved in crash at Shipyard Blvd
Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants