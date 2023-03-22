Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office donates $198,585 from settlement to schools

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office presents donation to Board of Education
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office presents donation to Board of Education
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office donated $198,585 from a settlement to the school district at a meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

According to a Brunswick County Schools representative, the district will use the funds for student-center initiatives. The settlement stemmed from an investigation into illegal video gaming or sweepstakes.

“We appreciate our ongoing partnership and collaboration with Sheriff Ingram and his team. I continue to be excited about our partnership as we work together to make Brunswick County a place where students and community members can thrive,” said Board of Education Chairman Steven Barger.

