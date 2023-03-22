Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Tequilla Lea Pierce (top left), Kenneth Destone Merritt (top right), and Benjamin Allen Bailey...
Three arrested on drug charges after driver accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase
A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.
One hospitalized with critical injuries after house fire near Supply
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Logan Lomboy
Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long; school responds

Latest News

Broderick Jones
Man sentenced to 18 to 23 years for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Meet the women leading the first female firehouse team for the St. Louis Fire Department in...
Fire department has its first all-women fire crew: ‘We’re making history’
The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’