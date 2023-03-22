Senior Connect
Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.(KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (Gray News) – Police said two people had been injured in a shooting at a Colorado high school Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department said on Twitter that it responded to East High School. Two adult victims were found and transported to nearby hospitals, they said.

An official said the two victims were faculty members, The Denver Post reported. They did not provide information on their conditions.

“It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.

