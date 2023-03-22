Senior Connect
Police: Robeson County man jailed after fatally shooting girlfriend

Jackie Junior McNair
Jackie Junior McNair(St. Paul's Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man is in custody, charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend Tuesday night.

According to the St. Paul’s Police Chief, Michael Owens, Jackie Junior McNair, 48, allegedly shot Victoria Oxendine, 35, in the area of Chapel Street in St. Pauls around 5 p.m.

Oxendine was driven to the police department in a private citizen’s vehicle, Owens said. EMS responded and took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

McNair is in the Robeson County Detention Center. No bond has been issued.

