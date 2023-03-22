Police arrest man accused of possessing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested 33-year-old Marc Tyler Brinson after a two-month investigation into drug sales.

According to WPD, Brinson was stopped on March 16 at Eastwood Road and police found him in possession of approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

He was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle-controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

