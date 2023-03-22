Senior Connect
New scholarship created to help local African American youth

A new $1,500 scholarship for African-American youth looking to study the building arts and sciences is set to be awarded for the first time this year.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new $1,500 scholarship for African American youth looking to study the building arts and sciences is set to be awarded for the first time this year.

The Howe Scholarship Endowment for African American Study of Building Arts and Sciences was announced during an event at St. Stephen A.M.E. Church on Tuesday, March 21.

“We are planting seeds for tomorrow and because my ancestor was instrumental in building her family home for generations. When that home sold, she chose to use her share of the proceeds to support other African Americans going into the field of building, trades, sciences. So I’m humbled.” said Cynthia Brown, Christian education director at the church.

Scholarship applications are available online and will be accepted until May 1.

