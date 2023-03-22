Senior Connect
Man sentenced to 18 to 23 years for crash that killed two Wilmington teens

Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones(N.C. Department of Public Safety)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Broderick Jones has been sentenced to 18 to 23 years in connection to a crash that killed two Wilmington teens in Feb. 2017.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, he was convicted on Jan. 24 of two counts of death by vehicle; he had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Each offense carries a minimum term of eight years and nine months and a max term of 11 years and six months. They are set to be served consecutively, according to the DPS website.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office says that he was leaving a Super Bowl party when he began driving down U.S. 74 in the wrong direction and crash into a car in Lumberton, killing Laney High School graduates Dana Wilson and her boyfriend Ryan Menke.

Jones had previously been arrested for DWI three times before the crash, and police at the time said they believed alcohol was a factor.

