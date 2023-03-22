Local children’s theatre company to perform Seussical the Musical

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Snow Productions Children’s Theatre company will perform Seussical the Musical Friday through Sunday, March 24-26 and March 31-April 2.

The performances will be held at the Historic North Front Theatre Level 5 at 21 N Front Street in Wilmington at the following times:

Friday, March 24th: 6:30pm

Saturday, March 25th: 2:00pm & 6:30pm

Sunday, March 26th: 2:00pm

Friday, March 31st: 6:30pm

Saturday, April 1st: 2:00pm & 6:30pm

Sunday, April 2nd: 2:00pm

General admission is $20, and tickets are available online.

