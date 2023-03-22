Senior Connect
Local children’s theatre company to perform Seussical the Musical

Seussical is set to be performed by the Snow Productions Children's Theatre company
Seussical is set to be performed by the Snow Productions Children's Theatre company
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Snow Productions Children’s Theatre company will perform Seussical the Musical Friday through Sunday, March 24-26 and March 31-April 2.

The performances will be held at the Historic North Front Theatre Level 5 at 21 N Front Street in Wilmington at the following times:

  • Friday, March 24th: 6:30pm
  • Saturday, March 25th: 2:00pm & 6:30pm
  • Sunday, March 26th: 2:00pm
  • Friday, March 31st: 6:30pm
  • Saturday, April 1st: 2:00pm & 6:30pm
  • Sunday, April 2nd: 2:00pm

General admission is $20, and tickets are available online.

