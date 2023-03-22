Lane of 7th St. to close for stormwater pipe work in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced on March 22 that part of a lane on 7th St. will be closed from Thursday to Monday, March 23-27, so that crews can install new stormwater pipes.

According to the announcement, one lane will be closed along 7th St. between Plymouth Ave. and the recreation center entrance.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.