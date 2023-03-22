Senior Connect
Lane of 7th St. to close for stormwater pipe work in Carolina Beach

One lane will be close along 7th St. between Plymouth Ave. and the recreation center entrance.
One lane will be close along 7th St. between Plymouth Ave. and the recreation center entrance.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced on March 22 that part of a lane on 7th St. will be closed from Thursday to Monday, March 23-27, so that crews can install new stormwater pipes.

According to the announcement, one lane will be closed along 7th St. between Plymouth Ave. and the recreation center entrance.

