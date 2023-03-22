Imprisoned man charged with indecent liberties with a minor for incident over 40 years ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has secured warrants for David Jordan, 68, for indecent liberties in connection to an incident over 40 years ago.

Jordan, who was convicted in 1986 and is currently in prison for similar offenses with another minor child, was reported to a local private investigator by an anonymous source. Detectives believe the incident in question happened when Jordan was in his late twenties and the victim was under 15 years old.

He was served on the new charge and received a $100,000 secured bond.

A press release from NHCSO states it has reason to believe that Jordan could have victimized others within the area before he was apprehended.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigations is asked to contact Detective Starnes with the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4287.

