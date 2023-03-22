Former New Hanover County commissioner appointed to UNC Board of Governors

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Woody White has been appointed to the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, according to a March 22 announcement.

“The UNC Board of Governors oversees the operations, public policy and budgets of the 244,000+ undergraduate and graduate students in the 17 constituent university campuses across North Carolina and the NC School of Science and Math,” states the announcement.

White, who served for eight years on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, including time as chairman, was selected by the N.C. Senate on March 15 to join the 24-member UNC board.

“I look forward to serving the people of North Carolina and the students who attend the best university system in the nation,” stated White in his release. “Our universities face significant challenges in delivering on the promise of a well-rounded educational experience that is affordable to the average person, and that respects all points of view. I am humbled that Senate Leadership asked me to help meet this challenge and am ready to work towards these goals with Chairman Randy Ramsey, Vice Chairwoman Wendy Murphy, and the other outstanding members of this governing Board.”

