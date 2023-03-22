First Alert Forecast: temperatures to make more gains

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins amid a continued warming trend across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday, upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday, and deeper 80s with 70s relegated to mainly just the barrier islands by Friday.

Wednesday will have a low chance of a shower before odds for rain sink to near zero Thursday and Friday. A breezy front could engineer a low to medium chance for a passing shower or storm Saturday but, for now, the most encouraging rain chances of the forecast period do not appear until next week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

