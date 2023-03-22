Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: temperatures to make more gains

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Mar. 21, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins amid a continued warming trend across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday, upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday, and deeper 80s with 70s relegated to mainly just the barrier islands by Friday.

Wednesday will have a low chance of a shower before odds for rain sink to near zero Thursday and Friday. A breezy front could engineer a low to medium chance for a passing shower or storm Saturday but, for now, the most encouraging rain chances of the forecast period do not appear until next week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Tequilla Lea Pierce (top left), Kenneth Destone Merritt (top right), and Benjamin Allen Bailey...
Three arrested on drug charges after driver accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase
A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.
One hospitalized with critical injuries after house fire near Supply
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Logan Lomboy
“We would not sacrifice our culture:” Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Mar. 21, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Mar. 21, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Mar. 21, 2023
First Alert Forecast: first warmup of spring will be big, but gradual
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Mar. 21, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Mar. 21, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Mar. 20, 2023
First Alert Forecast: spring arrives ironically amid another dose of wintry cold