Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

FDA looking into another COVID-19 booster dose

FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020,...
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may be time soon for some to roll up their sleeves again.

The Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to recommend another bivalent booster shot to prevent COVID-19.

Sources said the agency might OK another booster for people at higher risk.

That includes people over the age of 65 and people who have weakened immune systems.

The United Kingdom and Canada already have approved a second round of bivalent boosters.

Those shots target the original strain of the virus and two of the omicron subvariants.

Currently the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the bivalent vaccines prohibits a second dose, but that could change if the agency gives full approval for the shots.

It’s unclear when the FDA will make its decision.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home. (CNN, LUCIRA HEALTH, KSWB)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Tequilla Lea Pierce (top left), Kenneth Destone Merritt (top right), and Benjamin Allen Bailey...
Three arrested on drug charges after driver accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase
A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.
One hospitalized with critical injuries after house fire near Supply
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Logan Lomboy
Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long; school responds

Latest News

The show, which will offer highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on...
Ringling Bros. circus is returning — minus the animals
Logan Lomboy
Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long; school responds
Brunswick County Schools
West Brunswick High School student returns home days after being hit in front of school
New scholarship created to help African-American youth in southeastern NC
New scholarship created to help local African American youth