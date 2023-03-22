Senior Connect
Deputies: Suspect in Robeson County death investigation shot at officers, taken into custody

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A suspect in a recent Robeson County death investigation was taken into custody across the state line, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation began Tuesday in the area of Affinity Road, where 67-year-old Larry Adams was found dead in his home.

While that investigation was underway, investigators attempted to interview a person on Hayestown Road, located in the Lake View area of Dillon County.

When investigators arrived, deputies said a man left the home and immediately began shooting in the direction of officers. Investigators were able to get away, but a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was struck multiple times.

The suspect was then located by a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter in the woods behind the home after a standoff and manhunt that lasted several hours.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was then transported to the Dillon County Detention Center. Adams’s death remains under investigation by Robeson County authorities.

SLED stated Wednesday that it is investigating the shooting incident and added that no one was hurt.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

