Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office releases stats from enforcement during St. Patrick’s Day week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recorded a total of 203 traffic and criminal violations as part of the Booze It & Lose It campaign during St. Patrick’s Day week.

The following is a list of the violations issued during this enforcement campaign from March 13-19:

24 safety belt violations

Two child passenger safety violations

Three uninsured motorists violations

15 drug violations

40 speeding violations

12 driving while license revoked violations

Three unspecified criminal violations

103 unspecified traffic violations

One stolen vehicle was recovered

