Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office releases stats from enforcement during St. Patrick’s Day week
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recorded a total of 203 traffic and criminal violations as part of the Booze It & Lose It campaign during St. Patrick’s Day week.
The following is a list of the violations issued during this enforcement campaign from March 13-19:
- 24 safety belt violations
- Two child passenger safety violations
- Three uninsured motorists violations
- 15 drug violations
- 40 speeding violations
- 12 driving while license revoked violations
- Three unspecified criminal violations
- 103 unspecified traffic violations
- One stolen vehicle was recovered
