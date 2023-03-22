Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office releases stats from enforcement during St. Patrick’s Day week

(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recorded a total of 203 traffic and criminal violations as part of the Booze It & Lose It campaign during St. Patrick’s Day week.

The following is a list of the violations issued during this enforcement campaign from March 13-19:

  • 24 safety belt violations
  • Two child passenger safety violations
  • Three uninsured motorists violations
  • 15 drug violations
  • 40 speeding violations
  • 12 driving while license revoked violations
  • Three unspecified criminal violations
  • 103 unspecified traffic violations
  • One stolen vehicle was recovered

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Tequilla Lea Pierce (top left), Kenneth Destone Merritt (top right), and Benjamin Allen Bailey...
Three arrested on drug charges after driver accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase
Logan Lomboy
Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long; school responds
A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.
One hospitalized with critical injuries after house fire near Supply
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

Marc Tyler Brinson
Police arrest man accused of possessing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office presents donation to Board of Education
Sheriff’s office donates $198,585 from settlement to schools
Jackie Junior McNair
Police: Robeson County man jailed after fatally shooting girlfriend
Christian Recovery Centers, Inc. plans to expand its program to offer up to 24 months of...
Addiction treatment center to expand services, double bed count with purchase of new facility