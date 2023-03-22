Senior Connect
Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a reception at the White House Wednesday to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to attend, and Harris is expected to deliver remarks.

The reception is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Since 1995, American presidents have issued annual proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month to celebrate the contributions women have made to the nation and “the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields,” according to the official U.S. government website for Women’s History Month.

“This month, as we continue our work to advance gender equity and equality, let us celebrate the contributions of women throughout our history and honor the stories that have too often gone untold,” Biden said in his proclamation this year.

“Let us recognize that fundamental freedoms are interconnected: When opportunities for women are withheld, we all suffer; and when women’s lives are improved, we all gain. Let us strive to create a Nation where every woman and girl knows that her possibilities know no bounds in America.”

