Addiction recovery center to expand services, double bed count with purchase of new facility

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Christian Recovery Centers, Inc. plans to expand its program to offer up to 24 months of assistance for clients and double its bed count as it purchases a new facility in Shallotte.

“This reentry program is really going to be one of a kind,” said Josh Torbich, CEO of Christian Recovery Centers.

Earlier this month, CRC got a special use permit from the Town of Shallotte to turn an old assisted living facility into the center’s new location. Now, they’re on track to welcome in residents as soon as this fall.

The facility, located at 530 Mulberry Street, used to be home to Shallotte Assisted Living. After that facility closed in 2020, the owners kept up with the care of the building, even buying brand-new appliances for the kitchen.

Torbich says they’re getting the entire building and all its furnishings for $2 million. After closing on May 15, Torbich says $450,000 will be spent on the remaining work. All of that will be covered by donations and money from the state.

Torbich says it’s worth the hefty price tag if it means his team can better address the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“It seems like every single day, our society or the people who are working for the negative end of this thing is actually producing new things to become addicted to every single day,” said Torbich.

With an expansion of services in a county that’s been hard-hit, Torbich hopes CRC can open the doors to change.

“This program has been perfectly curated to fit the needs for people who need someone to support them on a longer-term basis.,” said Torbich. “Up to 24 months of care, a possibility to extend even longer from that and by the time you discharge from our program our goal is to make sure you no longer require any additional services other than what you’re able to maintain on your own care.”

Work on the facility is expected to last through August. Torbich hopes to invite in the first residents of the expanded program this fall.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.