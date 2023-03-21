Senior Connect
Car partially crushed between two vehicles with flashing blue lights on Shipyard Blvd

At least three cars, including two with flashing blue lights, were involved in a crash at around 111 Shipyard Blvd on Tuesday, March 21.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At least three cars, including two with flashing blue lights, were involved in a crash at around 111 Shipyard Blvd on Tuesday, March 21.

Images show a smaller car partially crushed between the two vehicles with activated blue lights.

Part of Shipyard Boulevard near the state port is currently shut down. One car is sandwiched between an SUV and a utility-type truck close to the State Port. The SUV and the truck both have flashing blue lights but are unmarked.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

A "heavy fire" had engulfed the front of the home.
