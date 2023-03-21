Town of Burgaw to receive $75,000 technical assistance award

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced on March 21 that the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program has awarded $75,000 to the town for technical assistance.

Per the release, the award will assist the completion of a risk and vulnerability assessment. Additionally, the town will develop an enhanced portfolio of priorities in order to increase resilience.

“These funds will be used to improve the Town of Burgaw,’’ states Mayor Olivia Dawson. “We appreciate our planning and community development staff for applying for this program opportunity to expand our town’s resiliency.”

“The award will continue to help staff work toward building a more resilient community for our residents, our local economy, and our natural environment,” states the announcement from the town.

