Three arrested on drug charges after driver allegedly speeds over 100 mph during chase

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that three Elizabethtown residents were arrested on drug trafficking charges during an alleged chase.

“On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit attempted to serve outstanding warrants for arrest on Kenneth Destone Merritt, 44, of Elizabethtown. Upon arriving at Merritt’s residence on Cromartie Road, Narcotics Agents observed Merritt at a neighboring property,” states a release from the BCSO.

The BCSO says that he was seen as a passenger in a SUV driven by 21-year-old Benjamin Allen Bailey with a woman later identified as 33-year-old Tequilla Lea Pierce.

“Agents initiated blue lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle and apprehend Merritt, but Bailey did not stop. During the pursuit, Bailey traveled erratically, speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour. On multiple occasions, Bailey lost control of his vehicle. At one point in the pursuit, Merritt exited the vehicle and fled on foot, unsuccessfully,” said the BCSO.

He allegedly then sped off again, lost control and overturned in a field near Cromartie Road and N.C. 87 West. The sheriff’s office says agents saw what they presumed to be drugs, drug paraphernalia and a gun being thrown out of the car; these were later collected as evidence.

Bailey was held at the jail under a $800,000 bond and charged with:

Possession of firearm by felon,

Trafficking methamphetamine,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,

Possession of schedule II controlled substances x2,

Possession of schedule VI controlled substances,

Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances,

Flee to elude arrest,

Reckless driving to endanger, and

Driving while license revoked.

Merritt was held at the county jail under a $610,000 bond and had outstanding warrants for probation violation. He was charged with:

Possession of firearm by felon,

Trafficking methamphetamine,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,

Possession of schedule II controlled substances x2,

Possession of schedule III controlled substances,

Possession of schedule VI controlled substances,

Resisting a public officer.

Pierce was held under a $407,500 bond and had outstanding warrants from Cumberland County for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy. She was charged with:

Trafficking methamphetamine,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,

Possession of schedule II controlled substances x2, and

Possession of schedule VI controlled substances

