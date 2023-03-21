Sundown Performance Series at the CAM announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum has announced it will host the Sundown Performance Series, a new free performance series “designed to connect art and social justice.”

The performances, which are free and open to the public, will take place in the PNC USCT Park directly in front of Boundless, the public sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops.

“The soldiers in Boundless showcased their resiliency through battle. Today, we can display ours through a number of different outlets. The drummer of the USCT played the cadence for the soldiers to march to and we will continue what they started by playing and singing our own tunes,” said Daniel Jones, Cultural Curator of Cameron Art Museum. “Join us at USCT Sculpture Park to listen and converse with local and regional performers who will use their gifts to share and spread awareness on topics important to them and their communities.”

The Sundown Performance Series kicks off Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. with violinist Christa Faison, who will perform a selection of gospel classics and more.

The series continues with BalaKora performing on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m.

“BalaKora is an acoustic ensemble featuring the West African Soso Bala and Kora instruments,” a news release states.

Kevin Locklear Melvin and the Lumbee Tribe will close out the spring season Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

“Melvin, the Cultural Historic Preservation Officer for the Lumbee Tribe, will be speaking alongside a musical performance with a tribal member,” according to the news release.

