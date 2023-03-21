Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sundown Performance Series at the CAM announced

The performances, which are free and open to the public, will take place in the PNC USCT Park...
The performances, which are free and open to the public, will take place in the PNC USCT Park directly in front of Boundless, the public sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops.(Cameron Art Museum)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum has announced it will host the Sundown Performance Series, a new free performance series “designed to connect art and social justice.”

The performances, which are free and open to the public, will take place in the PNC USCT Park directly in front of Boundless, the public sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops.

“The soldiers in Boundless showcased their resiliency through battle. Today, we can display ours through a number of different outlets. The drummer of the USCT played the cadence for the soldiers to march to and we will continue what they started by playing and singing our own tunes,” said Daniel Jones, Cultural Curator of Cameron Art Museum. “Join us at USCT Sculpture Park to listen and converse with local and regional performers who will use their gifts to share and spread awareness on topics important to them and their communities.”

The Sundown Performance Series kicks off Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. with violinist Christa Faison, who will perform a selection of gospel classics and more.

The series continues with BalaKora performing on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m.

“BalaKora is an acoustic ensemble featuring the West African Soso Bala and Kora instruments,” a news release states.

Kevin Locklear Melvin and the Lumbee Tribe will close out the spring season Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

“Melvin, the Cultural Historic Preservation Officer for the Lumbee Tribe, will be speaking alongside a musical performance with a tribal member,” according to the news release.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
Oral surgeon charged with sexually assaulting patients expected to be arraigned next month
Logan Lomboy
“We would not sacrifice our culture:” Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long
NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week
Natalie Faye Earwood
Woman arrested in connection to shooting in southwestern Brunswick County
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

The Offshore Wind Open House hosted by the The North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind...
Offshore Wind Open House being held today in Brunswick Co.
Nickel Creek is set to perform with special guest Aoife O'Donovan on Saturday, July 22
Nickel Creek and Aoife O’Donovan to play concert at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Tequilla Lea Pierce (top left), Kenneth Destone Merritt (top right), and Benjamin Allen Bailey...
Three arrested on drug charges after driver accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase
A Flock camera
Columbus Co. comissioners considering license plate cameras, funds to fight invasive plant