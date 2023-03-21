One hospitalized with critical injures after house fire near Supply

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Benton Road at around 10 a.m. on March 21.

According to the announcement, crews arrived to find someone being pulled from the house. Additionally, they found that a “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.

Authorities were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The individual rescued from the house suffered critical injuries and was taken by EMS. Another individual, who had assisted in the rescue, was taken by EMS for smoke inhalation.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

