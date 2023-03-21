Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

One hospitalized with critical injures after house fire near Supply

A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.
A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.(Bolivia Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Benton Road at around 10 a.m. on March 21.

According to the announcement, crews arrived to find someone being pulled from the house. Additionally, they found that a “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.

Authorities were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The individual rescued from the house suffered critical injuries and was taken by EMS. Another individual, who had assisted in the rescue, was taken by EMS for smoke inhalation.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.
A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.(Bolivia Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
Oral surgeon charged with sexually assaulting patients expected to be arraigned next month
Logan Lomboy
“We would not sacrifice our culture:” Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long
NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week
Natalie Faye Earwood
Woman arrested in connection to shooting in southwestern Brunswick County
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

Tequilla Lea Pierce (top left), Kenneth Destone Merritt (top right), and Benjamin Allen Bailey...
Three arrested on drug charges after driver allegedly speeds over 100 mph during chase
A Flock camera
Columbus Co. comissioners considering license plate cameras, funds to fight invasive plant
A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Atkinson is in custody.
Man wanted in Atkinson shooting now in custody
Smart Start of New Hanover County named LeeAnn Quatrucci (left) as the winner of the 2023...
Smart Start of New Hanover County honors 2023 Children’s Champions