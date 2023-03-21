Senior Connect
Offshore Wind Open House being held today in Brunswick Co.

The Offshore Wind Open House hosted by the The North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind...
The Offshore Wind Open House hosted by the The North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) will be held Tuesday, March 21. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Offshore Wind Open House hosted by the The North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) will be held Tuesday, March 21.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with NC Coastal Federations’ Coastal Management Program Director, Kerri Allen, along with members of the NC TOWERS taskforce and with offshore wind experts providing the chance to talk with these experts one-on-one in an informal setting,” according to organizers.

The event will be hosted at Brunswick Community College’s Virginia Williamson Event Center from 4–7 p.m.

You can learn more about the event and register here.

