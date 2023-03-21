Senior Connect
North Carolina Attorney General suing MV Realty

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Attorney General filed a lawsuit against a real estate brokerage and its leaders after receiving more than a dozen complaints about the company’s unfair and allegedly unlawful practices.

MV Realty is being sued by the state’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, for allegedly violating North Carolina’s laws prohibiting unfair and deceptive practices, usurious lending, abusive telephone solicitation practices, and unfair debt collection practices by tricking homeowners into signing oppressive real estate agreements.

“We allege that MV Realty is preying on vulnerable people to trick them into unfair, long-term agreements,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office is taking them to court to put them out of business.”

After opening doors in the Tarheel state in August 2020, The Department of Justice has gotten more than 20 complaints.

More than 2,100 North Carolinians signed up for a program that targets homeowners in need of cash and facing financial hardships called “Homeowner Benefit Program.”

MV Realty says it will pay a homeowner a small upfront cash payment with “no strings attached,” as long as the homeowner agrees to use MV Realty as their listing agent if they sell their home but MV Realty doesn’t tell homeowners that if they accept this deal, they are locked into exclusive 40-year agreements that even survive their deaths.

Nationally, real estate brokerage has signed up more than 32,000 homeowners.

Attorney General Stein is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions, restitution for consumers, and other monetary penalties.

