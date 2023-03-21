Nickel Creek and Aoife O’Donovan to play concert at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced Nickel Creek and guest Aoife O’Donovan will perform at the venue Saturday, July 22.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. The Live Nation presale code is OPENER.

Bluegrass band Nickel Creek is set to begin touring after the release of its upcoming album, Celebrants, on March 24. The concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks concert series.

Aoife O’Donovan will play several concerts with Nickel Creek; her latest album release is The Apathy Sessions from earlier this year.

