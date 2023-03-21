Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Michael Harvey
Michael Harvey(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for 64-year-old Michael Harvey, who was last seen near 5129 Exton Park Loop on Monday, March 20.

He is five feet and ten inches tall. He weighs around 185 pounds. He has a small build, blue eyes, and short, silver-gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, a gray short-sleeve shirt, and khaki pants.

He is possibly in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

If you have information, you can contact the NHCSO at 910-798-4535.

