New disc golf course opens in Leland

The 12-hole dis golf course is located at 893 Village Road adjacent to Sturgeon Creek.
The 12-hole dis golf course is located at 893 Village Road adjacent to Sturgeon Creek.(Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has officially opened its new disc golf course.

The 12-hole course is located at 893 Village Road adjacent to Sturgeon Creek. The 2,900-foot course features 11 par-3 holes and one par-4.

Town officials say it has been one of the most requested parks and recreation amenities in Leland.

“The former 9-hole disc golf course at Founders Park closed last fall to prepare for upcoming park renovations,” the town’s website states. “Following that closure and an outpouring of public support, Town-owned property on Village Road was identified as a suitable location for a new course. Design and construction started in the fall and wrapped up in March.”

The course is open from dawn to dusk.

More on the course can be found here.

The 12-hole dis golf course is located at 893 Village Road adjacent to Sturgeon Creek.
The 12-hole dis golf course is located at 893 Village Road adjacent to Sturgeon Creek.(Town of Leland)

