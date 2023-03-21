Man wanted in Atkinson shooting now in custody

PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Atkinson is in custody.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office website, 23-year-old Tyron Markel Allen was arrested Monday, March 20.

Allen has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun in connection to the March 12 shooting at the Town of Atkinson School Gym.

