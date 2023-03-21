Junior League of Wilmington to host Touch-a-Truck event at GLOW Academy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the public to the 14th Annual Touch-a-Truck event on Sunday, April 23, at GLOW Academy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can touch, climb on, explore, and ask questions about their favorite trucks, cars, and construction equipment in a safe and supervised environment.

“Touch-a-Truck is my favorite event that Junior League of Wilmington hosts,” said Kelsey Elliot, JLW Touch-A-Truck Chair. " I have helped out every year I have been in the League. I love that it is an interactive fundraiser that benefits both the League and our mission efforts, as well as provides a fun activity for families and children to enjoy.

The event will be held rain or shine and the first hour will be horn and light free.

Proceeds from Touch-a-Truck will go towards promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Tickets for the events can be purchased in advance here or at the event.

If you purchase tickets before April 16, you can purchase 5 tickets for $22 or $6 for a single ticket, and receive a free raffle ticket. Tickets purchased after April 16 and at the event will be $6 each or $22 for a four-pack. Children under two years of age are free.

