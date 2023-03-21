Senior Connect
“The Grads” Art Show to feature work of GLOW Academy students

The Grads Senior Art Show at Bryand Gallery
The Grads Senior Art Show at Bryand Gallery(Greyson Davis, GLOW Academy)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of girls from the first graduating class of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington will have their work showcased at an art show this Friday, March 24.

The Bryand Gallery on 20 South Front Street will host the show featuring the GLOW Academy Senior Art Club from 6 to 9 p.m.

Per GLOW Academy Art Teacher Greyson Davis, the group of girls were the winners of Mayfair’s first Holiday Window Display competition, designed the letter “D” for the Black Lives Do Matter installation at the Cameron Art Museum and have led multiple family art activities at the museum as well.

“Come out to celebrate the art of these young women and support them as they move forward into their next phase of life, art and education!” states Davis in the announcement.

