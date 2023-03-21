Forever Family: Meet Damion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we would like you to meet 8-year-old Damion.

Child Advocate Taylor Burris says Damion is a respectful young man who loves to be outdoors.

“Anybody that meets him, says that he is very sweet,” Burris said. “He is very active, he loves the outdoors, he also loves animals.”

Damion says he would love a forever family that likes to travel and go fishing.

And he already knows what he wants to be when he grows up!

I want to be a police officer when I grow up,” Damion said. “I want to help people, I want to make sure people are OK.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

