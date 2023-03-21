Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: first warmup of spring will be big, but gradual

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Mar. 20, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a cold first morning of spring, your First Alert Forecast features a gradual but ultimately big warmup. Freezing temperatures are likely for no more mornings the rest of this week, and probably much longer. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday and upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday; 80s are likely to mix in on the mainland by Thursday and Friday.

Given the increasing temperatures plus growing daytime winds and dry early spring vegetation, take extra care with flame this week. Rain chances will generally keep a low profile, including 0% for Tuesday, 10% for Wednesday, and 0% for Thursday and Friday. Chances will spike to 30% for Saturday and 10% for Sunday, so, rain’s no guarantee, but, in any case, that’s when the next front is likely to pass through.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week
Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
Oral surgeon charged with sexually assaulting patients expected to be arraigned next month
Natalie Faye Earwood
Woman arrested in connection to shooting in southwestern Brunswick County
James Clayton Thompson
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Logan Lomboy
“We would not sacrifice our culture:” Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Mar. 20, 2023
First Alert Forecast: spring arrives ironically amid another dose of wintry cold
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Mar. 20, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Mar. 20, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Mar. 20, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Mar. 20, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Mar. 20, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Mar. 20, 2023