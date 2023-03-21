First Alert Forecast: first warmup of spring will be big, but gradual

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a cold first morning of spring, your First Alert Forecast features a gradual but ultimately big warmup. Freezing temperatures are likely for no more mornings the rest of this week, and probably much longer. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday and upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday; 80s are likely to mix in on the mainland by Thursday and Friday.

Given the increasing temperatures plus growing daytime winds and dry early spring vegetation, take extra care with flame this week. Rain chances will generally keep a low profile, including 0% for Tuesday, 10% for Wednesday, and 0% for Thursday and Friday. Chances will spike to 30% for Saturday and 10% for Sunday, so, rain’s no guarantee, but, in any case, that’s when the next front is likely to pass through.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.