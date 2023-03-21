Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto dealership.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An employee at a Wisconsin auto dealership has died in a shooting involving a customer.

According to the Middleton Police Department, Jakira Anderson, 23, has been booked on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, just outside of the downtown area, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A dealership employee was found shot and killed in what appeared to be over a previous vehicle sale, authorities said.

According to police, they found Anderson a few hours later after the shooting and took her into custody.

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand urged anyone with more information to contact them at 608-824-7300 as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
Oral surgeon charged with sexually assaulting patients expected to be arraigned next month
Logan Lomboy
“We would not sacrifice our culture:” Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Natalie Faye Earwood
Woman arrested in connection to shooting in southwestern Brunswick County
NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week

Latest News

Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike