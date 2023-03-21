Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants lounger and wiggler feet for flexible learning for students

A teacher at Ogden Elementary School is hoping to make learning fun and flexible for her students.
By Frances Weller
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Ogden Elementary School is hoping to make learning fun and flexible for her students. Mrs. Miskech, a fifth grade teacher, would like to get wiggler feet and a lounger through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My project will increase classroom flexible seating opportunities for my 5th graders which will enable students to creatively and collaboratively engage in learning,” Mrs. Miskech said on her DonorsChoose page. “Flexible seating allows students to wobble, rock, and wiggle which in turn increases oxygen flow to the brain, increases blood flow, and core strength. It also allows students choice and comfort. They have a say in where they can work. Flexible seating options are more comfortable than traditional desks and chairs. While students use flexible seating, they are able to increase their learning focus and keep their minds more alert.”

Mrs. Miskech needs $466. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items a nd have them delivered to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

