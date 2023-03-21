Columbus Co. comissioners considering license plate cameras, funds to fight invasive plant

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners is set to consider a request for license plate cameras and funding to fight the invasive giant salvinia plant at its meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

Sheriff requests approval for license plate cameras

Sheriff Bill Rogers is asking the commissioners to approve a $32,100 two-year contract with Flock Group Inc. for the license plate readers. This would require a capital project budget amendment as well.

The license plate readers can record information about vehicles, such as make and model, the license plate stats and unique features of the car, such as roof racks and stickers. Law enforcement can then set up notifications for when a camera detects a certain vehicle.

Any hardware provided by Flock would be owned by the company, and the services would be stopped if the contract isn’t renewed. Flock deletes most footage on a rolling 30-day basis, so law enforcement would need to store any footage they planned on keeping long-term.

Work continues to combat giant salvinia infestation

The giant salvinia is an invasive noxious aquatic weed that has infested Gapway Swamp in Columbus County. The NCDEQ has brought a request to the county to evenly split the $124,000 cost of continued treatment of the area.

According the request, the project began in 2021 with a cost-sharing agreement between the county and state, and the work has significantly reduced the amount of giant salvinia in the swamp.

Commissioners will meet at 127 W. Webster Street in Whiteville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session. The regular session will begin at 6:30 p.m. Meeting agendas and minutes are available on the county’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.