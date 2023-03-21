City council looks at sidewalk funding, financing $30 million for projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is set to hold a public hearing on financing $30 million for projects, additional funding for sidewalks on 17th St. and more at a meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

$30 million financing contract amendment for various projects

The financing contract amendment includes up to $15 million towards improvements to the soccer complex at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road. The public hearing notice indicates that the complex would be owned by the city and operated by the Cape Fear Youth Soccer Association.

The rest would help pay for improvements for streets and sidewalks, the downtown Riverwalk, Water Street and Riverfront parks and the construction and equipping of a fire station for the Riverlights community.

More funding for 17th Street sidewalk construction

Though the city already committed funds to the 17th Street Sidewalks Project, a request for more funding states that the initial estimate was too low, and market conditions have caused costs to rise. The ordinance would appropriate $317,500 from the transportation bond’s contingency fund for bike and pedestrian projects to pay for the rest of the estimated construction costs.

The project construction is expected to start in May and last for three months.

$250,000 in grant funding for drainage improvements

After applying in April of last year, the city has been awarded a grant agreement with Golden Leaf for $250,000 to help fund the Clear Run Branch Drainage Improvement Project. The ordinances at Tuesday’s meeting would let the manager execute the agreement and appropriate the funding for the project.

The funding would supplement the city’s effort to address flooding challenges along New Centre Drive between S. College Road and Racine Drive, which are caused by upstream water that flows into Clear Run Branch.

Funding for a study to improve safety at golf course crossings

Pine Grove Drive is bordered on both sides by the City’s Municipal Golf Course and has five separate crossings. A nine-hole round would require two crossings, and an 18-hole round requires four crossings.

Given the road’s 17,000-24,000 average daily traffic counts, the council is looking at taking $71,277 from the Road Race and Organized Walks Committed Revenue Fund to pay for a study to improve safety at these crossings. The ordinance notes that the committed revenue fund exists to fund maintenance and improvements to roads, sidewalks and greenways.

Cape Fear Hotel Apartments acquisition, financing for Thermo Fisher building purchase

Cape Fear Hotel Apartments at 201 N. 2nd Street were significantly damaged during Hurricane Florence, and bonds for up to $13,706,000 could help pay for the city to acquire and rehabilitate the building. Council is also set to schedule a public hearing next month on financing $70 million for the purchase of the Thermo Fisher Building. You can learn more about these proposals below:

The full agenda is available on the city’s website.

