Brunswick Co. commissioners approve resolution opposing private money in elections

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution that would oppose private...
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution that would oppose private money elections at its regular meeting on Monday, March 20.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution that would oppose private money elections at its regular meeting on Monday, March 20.

The document mentions Brunswick County Board of Elections’ role in the U.S., Alliance for Election Excellence, wherein the resolution states the organization was funded partly by tech billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the resolution, commissioners have previously received requests for the board to force the Brunswick Co. Board of Elections to withdraw its membership from the Alliance. The County Attorney determined, however, that the board of elections is an independent entity and, because the Brunswick Co. government is not part of the agreement, cannot terminate the agreement between the two.

“The integrity of our elections is fundamental to the survival of our republic, and the influence of private money from groups with partisan motives on either side of the aisle is concerning,” said Commissioner Frank Williams, who authored the item. “Adhering to the proper role of government is also a fundamental tenet of a properly functioning free society, and it is important for our board to adhere to our role under State law. This resolution clearly states our concern over the use of private money in elections, offers solutions rather than just criticism, and supports our legislators in their efforts to prohibit the use of private funds in North Carolina’s elections.”

With the resolution adopted, the board has directed county staff to work with the director of the board of elections to find suitable alternatives to the Alliance, including “reasonable membership dues and travel expenses in the Brunswick County Board of Elections’ budget to cover the elections director’s participation in a suitable alternative organization.”

The resolution would also prohibit private money from influencing elections, including Senate Bill 89, and encourage the NC General Assembly to appropriate funds to provide election directors training and opportunities to network from a non-partisan source.

The resolution can be read in full below:

