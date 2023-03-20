Senior Connect
Woman arrested in connection to shooting in southwestern Brunswick County

Natalie Faye Earwood
Natalie Faye Earwood(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested Natalie Faye Earwood on Thursday, March 16 in connection to a shooting that left one injured.

According to the BSCO and arrest warrant, a person was shot in the arm with a handgun near Pea Landing Road at around 7 p.m. The victim was then transported for treatment.

Earwood, a 36-year-old resident of the Town of Matthews near Charlotte, was arrested on the same day and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

